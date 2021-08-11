Medtech, innovation

Trends in Smart Digital Medical Device Manufacturing: Share Your Insights and Challenges

By MedTech Intelligence Staff
In this new survey, medtech manufacturers are invited to share their perspective on business initiatives, manufacturing execution systems and latest challenges.

In collaboration with MedTech Intelligence, Siemens has launched a Smart Digital MD&D Manufacturing Trends Survey to understand the to challenges that medtech manufacturers are facing today, along with learning a bit more about their strategies in the area of manufacturing execution systems. The information gathered in the survey may be used for future insights shared on MedTech Intelligence.

 
