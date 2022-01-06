Stryker

Stryker to Acquire Digital Care Platform Vocera Communications for Nearly $3 Billion

By MedTech Intelligence Staff
“The deal will help Stryker significantly accelerate [its] digital aspirations to improve the lives of caregivers and patients,” according to company Chair and CEO Kevin Lobo.

Today Stryker announced a definitive merger agreement to acquire Vocera Communications for $3.09 billion. Vocera provides a platform for digital care coordination and communication strategy, offering a portfolio that is complementary to Stryker’s division that focuses on technologies that address connecting hospitals with caregivers, and data-generating medical devices. “Vocera’s highly developed software competency, unique and innovative hardware solutions, and the ability to securely enable remote communication between patients and their families, complements Stryker’s Advanced Digital Healthcare offerings,” according to a Vocera press release. “The combined business will further advance Stryker’s focus on preventing adverse events throughout the continuum of care.”

“This acquisition underscores our commitment and focus on our customer,” stated Kevin Lobo, chair and CEO of Stryker. “Vocera will help Stryker significantly accelerate our digital aspirations to improve the lives of caregivers and patients.”

The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of this year.

