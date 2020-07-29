Coronavirus, COVID-19

Shipments of COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests Top 1 Million Daily

No Comments
Coronavirus, COVID-19

AdvaMed’s Diagnostic Supply Registry is tracking the progress of molecular diagnostic tests to help support state and federal governments.

Last week shipments of COVID-19 molecular tests reached an all-time high of 1 million, according to AdvaMed’s Diagnostic Supply Registry. As of July 28, FDA authorized 158 molecular tests under EUAs, and nearly 80 million have been manufactured and shipped since March. Molecular test production also increased from nearly 450,000 daily shipments in May to 870,000 daily shipments by July 18.

According to the national registry, about 95% of the COVID-19 tests currently on the market in the United States are manufactured by 13 diagnostic companies:

  • Abbott
  • Beckman Coulter
  • Hologic
  • Roche
  • Bio-Rad
  • BioMérieux
  • Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Sekisui
  • Becton Dickinson
  • Cepheid
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Qiagen

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *