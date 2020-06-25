Cybersecurity, healthcare

Medical Device Cybersecurity Conference to Tackle Critical Legacy Issues

This year’s virtual event features experts from medical device companies, hospitals and government organizations.

As the number of cybersecurity threats continues to increase in the healthcare arena, medical device companies and healthcare organizations are collaborating to find solutions to these challenges. During the 2nd Annual Legacy Medical Device Cybersecurity Conference, MedTech Intelligence will bring together subject matter experts from medical device companies including Boston Scientific and Siemens Healthineers, government organizations including FDA and the U.S. Airforce, and healthcare organizations including the Mayo Clinic and New York Presbyterian Hospital. Industry stakeholders will discuss a range of legacy product issues including what “legacy” actually means, industry initiatives, global regulatory documentation, hospital strategies, passive network monitoring, home use, risk management and threat modeling.

This is a virtual event that takes place September 22–23. Learn more about the event and register now.

