MEDICA and Compamed 2020 Go Virtual

By MedTech Intelligence Staff
Global travel restrictions proved it impossible to hold the event in-person.

MEDICA 2020 and Compamed 2020 have converted to a virtual format and will take place from November 16–19, 2020. Within this new framework, healthcare decision-makers can expect a comprehensive range of products and services that encompasses three key areas: The Conference Area (conference and forum program), the Exhibition Space (for exhibitors and product innovations) and the Networking Plaza (networking/ matchmaking).

Over the past several years, more than 80% of the exhibitors came from outside of Germany and about 70 countries, and the global travel restrictions posed a challenge. Last year the events drew in more than 6,300 exhibitors and 121,000 attendees.

“Our hygiene and infection protection concept was positively received by the exhibitors and the successive relaxation of international travel regulations in early summer made the successful and safe staging of both trade fairs appear realistic. However, the development of the worldwide pandemic situation now had to be reassessed. Against the background of numerous travel restrictions and the very international demographic of MEDICA and COMPAMED on the exhibitor and visitor side, we had to decide to focus solely on the virtual format this year.” –Wolfram Diener, president and CEO, Messe Düsseldorf

Next year, MEDICA and Compamed will be held in a hybrid concept with both live platforms for trade visitors at the fairgrounds in Düsseldorf, Germany and digital offerings.

