EU IVDR Virtual Series Focuses on Innovation in Practice

By MedTech Intelligence Staff
Anyone can read the regulation. The challenge is in how to apply it to your company’s structure and product line.

Beginning on March 30, MedTech Intelligence will host a five-week EU IVDR Innovation in Practice Virtual Event that delves into the process, data, reporting and planning aspects of the regulation. Registration is complimentary, and each episode starts at 12 pm ET.

  • March 30: An introduction to EU IVDR
  • April 6: Quality Processes and Documentation
  • April 13: Clinical Evidence & Surveillance (Sponsored by Evidence Partners)
  • April 20: Supply Chain Management: Economic Operators, UDI and Labeling
  • April 27: Strategy and Planning

The speaker lineup includes:

  • Jon Marion, Associate Director, Good Clinical Practice, Abbott Quality & Regulatory, Abbott Laboratories
  • Alex Charitou, Associate Partner, Ernst & Young Life Sciences Consulting / International MedTech Leader
  • Geoffray Colson, Head RAQA EMEAC-LATAM, Hologic
  • Cindy Ballas, IVDR Implentation Project Lead, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
  • Ravi Nabar, Head of Global QMS & Compliance, Illumina
  • Bassil Akra, CEO, Qunique, former VP, TÜV SÜD

The program content is recommended for diagnostics company professionals in management, RA/QA, clinical, risk management, postmarket surveillance, labeling, compliance and auditing, legal, international affairs, policy, supply chain, global strategy, product management and project management.

