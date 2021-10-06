Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific to Acquire Baylis Medical for $1.75 Billion

By MedTech Intelligence Staff
The deal will boost Boston Scientific’s electrophysiology and structural heart product portfolios.

Today Boston Scientific Corp. announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Baylis Medical Company, Inc. The deal, which involves an upfront payment of $1.75 billion, will expand Boston Scientific’s electrophysiology and structural heart product portfolios—especially in the area of left heart access platforms.

“The talented and innovative Baylis Medical Company team, combined with these transseptal platforms, will enhance our efforts to improve procedural efficiencies with physician tools designed to make left atrial access safer and more predictable, with a focus on patient outcomes,” said Mike Mahoney, chairman and CEO of Boston Scientific in a company press release. “A leader in many of the fastest growing markets in our industry, we believe that Baylis Medical Company will add meaningful revenue, operating income, and new research and development capabilities across multiple Boston Scientific businesses, while complementing existing offerings within our electrophysiology and structural heart portfolios.”

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

