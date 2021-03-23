Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Settles Surgical Mesh Claims for Nearly $189 Million

By MedTech Intelligence Staff
The company was accused of hiding serious health risks related to implantation of its transvaginal surgical mesh products.

Today Boston Scientific Corp. agreed to pay $188.7 million to settle claims that the company deceptively marketed its transvaginal surgical mesh implants to consumers. The company has been accused of concealing serious risks related the surgical mesh, including chronic pain, urinary dysfunction and incontinence.

“While Boston Scientific was putting income before the health of people in need of care, women were put in danger,” stated New York Attorney General Letitia. According to Reuters, Boston Scientific stated that the settlement was not “an admission of misconduct or liability, and was in shareholders’ best interest” and that last year the company had put aside money to prepare for a settlement.

Last year J&J was ordered to pay $344 million for deceptively marketing its pelvic mesh and failing to notify doctors and consumers of product risks. In April 2019, FDA ordered Boston Scientific and Coloplast to remove all remaining vaginal mesh products from the U.S. market .

